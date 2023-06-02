‘Dynamic Woman’ raises awareness about multiple sclerosis

CHARLOTTE – Teah Burse is working to raise awareness about multiple sclerosis.
Burse was diagnosed with MS in late November. She is one of a million people in the United States who live with the disease, which affects the brain and spinal cord, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
“After being diagnosed with MS late last year, I have learned so much about perseverance and determination,” Burse said. “I have strengthened my faith in God, which has given me hope and the courage to share my story with others who have similar struggles.”
Burse participated in the Walk MS event March 18 at Symphony Park in Charlotte. Her team, which included Union County creatives Elizabeth Del Rosario-Baker and Sarah Lantigua, raised more than $700 for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
She told Union County Weekly recently that she has been working on putting her story through her church, New City Church. She has recorded an interview that will soon go out on social media.
“I’m just telling my story right now and trying to advocate because a lot of people don’t know about MS,” Burse said.
She draws inspiration from family, friends and her church, which she credits with encouraging her to become a better person. She and husband DeAngelo Burse have three children. Burse also credits her faith and community for helping her stay positive.
“Finding people who are going through the same thing and banding together,” Burse said. “I definitely want to advocate as much as I can.”
Burse is a managing partner with Creative Share Group, which specializes in festival art, costumed characters, photography, event decor, creative projects and body painting. She’d like to continue growing the company into a premier provider of creative services in the area.
When Charlotte Media Group put out a call earlier this year for nominations for its second annual 50 Most Dynamic Women campaign, several people nominated Burse for the distinction. Most of her supporters mentioned her giving nature. Here is what four of them said:
• “I have known Teah all of her life and witnessed her caring and giving spirit since childhood. As an adult and mother, I continue to be impressed but not surprised at her volunteer community work and dedication to her children, family and community.”
• “She is self-sacrificing, always putting the needs of others ahead of her own. She goes out of her way to help those in need and never hesitates to lend a hand when someone requires assistance. Her caring nature shines through in everything she does, which makes her cherished by her friends and family alike.”
• “Teah is one of the most positive people I have ever met. No matter what life throws at her she finds her way back up to the top. She is a very hard worker, an outstanding mom and a great person to work with!”
• “She is a children’s servant leader at her church, she is involved in numerous community service projects and charitable organizations. She spends her time focused on how to make her community better and is dedicated to improving the lives of everyone she meets. Teah has a heart of gold and truly loves to help.”
