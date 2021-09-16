WAXHAW – The Town of Waxhaw’s downtown district has experienced growth even through the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the 2020-21 fiscal year, the town added a dozen new businesses and over 120 new jobs as well as invested more than $4 million into its downtown areas.
Waxhaw participates in the North Carolina Main Street program. The town has seen a record year in hiring with 121 net new jobs and 22 new building rehabilitations. Waxhaw also saw its second highest year of total investment, with $4,029,331 put toward business and public improvements in the downtown area.
“These statistics really help us show the success of the Main Street program in downtown Waxhaw,” Downtown Director Ashley Nowell said. “Even in a tough year, our small businesses grew their businesses, improved their buildings and added employees. It’s really a testament to the resiliency of our downtown businesses, as well as the love and support of the Waxhaw community.”
Downtown Waxhaw also saw 12 net new businesses started and an additional eight businesses undergo expansion. This development is a continuation of Waxhaw’s success within the Main Street Program, which it joined in 2009.
The N.C. Main Street and Rural Planning Center works in communities to inspire placemaking through economic development strategies that achieve measurable results.
“Local Main Street programs are extremely resilient,” said N.C. Main Street and Rural Planning Center Director Liz Parham. “Throughout the pandemic, we have seen communities rolling up their sleeves and working harder than ever to spur investment, retain businesses and jobs, and work one-on-one with new entrepreneurs.”
Since 2009, Waxhaw has added over 50 new businesses, netted 254 new jobs, and invested more than $20 million into its downtown community. The town earned national accreditation as a Main Street Community in 2015.
Given the uncertainty of a global pandemic, Nowell said Waxhaw’s ability to retain businesses and keep its vacancy rate below 1% comes down to the community support.
“The Waxhaw community loves our downtown and our small businesses,” Nowell said. “The community came out to support our businesses and ensure they survived the COVID-19 pandemic.”
