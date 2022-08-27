WESLEY CHAPEL – Domino’s in Wesley Chapel, located at 5922 Weddington-Monroe Road, A14, is open for business.
The store offers an open concept and allows customers to see all the action of pizza-making, from the time it is topped to when it comes out of the oven.
“We’re so excited to be able to offer delicious pizza at a great price to residents around the area,” said Mack Patterson, Wesley Chapel Domino’s franchise owner. “We hope customers come check out our new store and give us a try, as we look forward to serving them.”
The store is looking to hire delivery drivers, pizza makers and managers.
Drivers earn an average of $15 to $25 an hour with tips, plus cash for mileage reimbursement. More than 95% of Domino’s franchisees in the U.S. started off as part-time delivery drivers or pizza makers, including Patterson. He began working at Domino’s as a driver in 1978, worked his way up and became a franchisee in 1981.
“Not only are our stores fun to work in, but they provide a fantastic growth path to those who show initiative and a desire to advance,” Patterson said.
Those who are interested in applying for a job may do so at jobs.dominos.com. To place an order from Domino’s in Wesley Chapel, customers can visit www.dominos.com or call 980-289-0500.
