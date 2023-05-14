INDIAN TRAIL – R. Dean Harrell has approached the town about developing McLendon Place, a 180-unit townhome community with 16,000 square feet of retail, at the intersection of Fincher and Potter roads.
Harrell told the Indian Trail Town Council on May 9 that the concept has gone through several renderings. He showed the latest during a developers workshop in which the council listened but offered no feedback. Such workshops allow developers to get a feel for the council’s attitudes toward a project before submitting a formal rezoning application.
“There are some rental houses on the property currently, so we thought about what kind of a high-end product can we put here,” Harrell said.
He explained there was a demand for higher-end product not more than 10 minutes away from Atrium Health Union West among emergency room technicians, doctors and nurses.
Buildings will come with four, six or eight units each. They will be all brick with front-loaded, one-car garage doors in front of units. The project exceeds town requirements for parking by offering 538 spaces for both the residential and retail pieces. .
Townhomes will likely cost $400,000 to $450,000 depending on the option.
“It's not that the units are changing or the interiors are changing,” Harrell said. “It's just development cost, labor and materials every day seems to be caught up in inflation.”
Harrell said the project, including the retail piece, will contribute $80.5 million toward the tax base.
The retail piece will be designed to support the neighborhood. It may attract a sub or pizza shop or maybe a nail salon.
The townhome community will come with amenities. Harrell is proposing a cabana structure with a fireplace and outdoor commercial grills that can be used for family picnics. There will be a kidney-shaped pool with restrooms and a trail system with workout stations throughout the site.
“This site does back up to a neighborhood,” Harrell said. “Contiguous to the back of the property, there's a 50 foot minimum buffer but in many of the areas that buffer becomes a 100 foot due to some wetlands in the area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.