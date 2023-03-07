MONROE – Deputy County Manager Michelle Lancaster will be leaving her role with Union County at the end of March for a job outside of local government.
County Manager Brian Matthews announced the news March 6.
“It's hard to imagine Union County without Michelle, but we are so grateful for all the time that we've had together,” Matthews said. “She has had such a positive impact on this management team and the county.”
Lancaster joined Union County in 2015 as assistant county manager after working in leadership roles with Mecklenburg County. She has served in her current role since 2019.
Commissioner Melissa Merrell said she was torn. She wished Lancaster well on her new opportunity but she felt disappointed that she only got to work closely with her for four months.
“I did have the opportunity over the last eight years to do some really, really great things together in Union County, specifically around the schools,” said Merrell, who previously served on the Union County Board of Education. “I just want to say thank you for your many years of service.”
Commissioner Stony Rushing said that Lancaster represents the heart of Union County.
“You bring feelings back to some of our decisions,” Rushing told her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.