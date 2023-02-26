MONROE – The Union County Sheriff’s Office used a drone to arrest five juveniles, ranging from 13 to 15 years old, Feb. 24 for throwing rocks from the bridge on the road below at 2500 block of the Monroe Expressway.
Deputies used a drone with infrared technology to find the teens hiding near the on-ramp to the expressway. They’ll face criminal charges via petitions issued by the Department of Juvenile Justice.
“Throwing large rocks off of a bridge at commercial motor vehicles traveling on the Monroe Expressway could have seriously injured or killed one of the drivers who were just trying to work hard and provide for their families,” Sheriff Eddie Cathey said. “The deputies investigating this incident were able to respond quickly and utilized the right equipment to locate, identify and ensure the juveniles responsible for this incident will be held accountable.”
The sheriff’s office said a semi-truck and trailer was struck by a rock. There was damage to the roof of the truck and the front side of the trailer. No drivers were injured.
Call the sheriff’s office at 704-283-3789 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600 with any information about the cases.
