MONROE – Union County Public Schools recognized Virginia Griffith, of Cuthbertson Middle School, as Beginning Teacher of the Year.
The award recognizes teachers in their first three years of employment who demonstrate excellence in the classroom.
A graduate of Appalachian State University, Griffith has been an educator since 2021. Griffith previously worked as a student-teacher at Watauga High School in Boone, where she taught standard civics and economics classes.
She currently teaches seventh-grade social studies.
"I am passionate about teaching and to be recognized for it shows that my efforts are paying off,” Griffith said. “I'm at a loss for words right now. I didn't know anyone when I first moved here. It's all been a whirlwind. To end the year on this note is phenomenal.”
Superintendent Andrew Houlihan described Griffith as “energetic, very bright and a go-getter.”
She received $500 and a Publix gift card.
