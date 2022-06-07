WAXHAW – Jonathan Russell went to bed the night before Cuthbertson High School commencement with a whirlwind of emotions, including nervousness, sadness and excitement.
Russell would be one of a handful of graduating seniors giving speeches during the June 7 ceremony.
“For most of you, these past few weeks, these past few days, and for me, 2 a.m. last night, have ultimately created the bittersweet realization that this chapter of our lives, our childhood and the memories that we created are coming together at an end today,” Russell told classmates.
He encouraged them to continue living in the moment while staying optimistic for the future. He then took a selfie from the stage with the Class of 2022 over his shoulder.
“Cherish that moment,” Russell said. “Seize this moment and use that moment to change the world for the better, just not for today, but for tomorrow and the future beyond.”
Principal Jeffery Stout believes in the Class of 2022, considering students overcame a global pandemic during their sophomore year and a pieced-together junior year unlike anything they had experienced before.
“To say that this journey of these young people has been a challenge would be a tremendous understatement,” Stout said.
Still, he said, they excelled in the classroom, athletics and fine arts – as one. This couldn’t have happened without the patience of parents and the adaptability of teachers and staff.
“Together as one, Cavs Nation is better today because of the challenges that we chose to conquer together,” Stouts said. “The celebration today is the culmination of all these endeavors.”
Student body president Asa Humphries said it may have taken a drastic event for students to realize how much they need other people.
Before you can love and support others, Humphries said you must love and support yourself. He encouraged people to be true to themselves, be kind to others and not be afraid to grow. “Today is the day you can reinvent yourself, challenge your ideals, start a new hobby or even move to an entirely new place,” Humphries said. “Today is the day you can start the journey to become the best version of yourself.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.