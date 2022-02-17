WESLEY CHAPEL – Allen Tate Companies has named Beth Curley as branch leader of the company’s Wesley Chapel office at 6330 Weddington Road, Suite A-2.
Curley will oversee branch operations and lead and grow a team of more than 20 Allen Tate Realtors and staff.
Curley began her real estate career with Allen Tate in 2005. She most recently worked as an award-winning Realtor at the Allen Tate Matthews/Mint Hill office. Prior to her real estate career, Curley worked in corporate accounting.
She has volunteered with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and previously led food and Christmas gift collection campaigns for the Matthews/Mint Hill office to benefit the Matthews HELP Center.
“Beth is a highly knowledgeable and personable Realtor who will be an excellent leader and mentor to our Wesley Chapel agents,” said Gary Scott, president of Allen Tate Realtors. “We welcome her to the Allen Tate leadership team.”
On the web: www.allentate.com/offices/wesley-chapel/
