Crane Road lot rezoning may yield four new homes

MONROE – Gilbert Rivera has approached Union County about rezoning two acres at 2607 Crane Road in hopes of subdividing the parcel into four home lots.
One home sits on the property, which is owned by Denise Simonelli. The plan is to tear that down and build a home on each lot.
Senior Planner Bjorn Hansen told county commissioners that a private drive will serve the four lots.
“One of the benefits of this compared to a by-right development is that this would actually be a road that is actually 20 feet wide as opposed to just a gravel driveway that wold be more difficult to serve for emergency vehicles,” Hansen said.
The site is surrounded by housing with green buffers.
Hansen said the project offers density consistent with the comprehensive plan and would have little impact on school enrollment. The only downside is the potential of stormwater runoff from increased impervious surfaces, he said.
The planning board unanimously recommended approval. Commissioners will revisit the issue during their Feb. 20 meeting.
