MONROE – The Council on Aging in Union County raised over $50,000 at its Carpe Diem fundraising breakfast Nov. 3 at Rolling Hills Country Club.
The amount raised not only shattered the agency’s goal of $20,000 but also was the largest fundraiser in the agency’s 48-year history. More than 150 guests attended the inaugural event.
“We are overjoyed that our community showed up to support Council on Aging,” Executive Director Andrew Friend said. “This is proof that the younger generations have a genuine concern for our older neighbors.”
This support comes at a crucial time for Council on Aging, which is a nonprofit that advocates for the well-being of older adults by providing services and resources for them to live independently.
The NC Office of State Budget and Management estimates that Union County has more than 44,000 adults over age 60. That number is expected to grow 99% in the next two decades.
“Unfortunately, we have waiting lists for some of our services,” Friend said “It will take just over $300,000 to completely eliminate those lists. Our agency and community need to continue working together to serve this rapidly growing population. We need to be able to serve our older neighbors without barriers like a waiting list.”
Contact the agency at www.COAunion.org or at 704-292-1797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.