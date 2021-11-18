WAXHAW – Union County broke ground Nov. 15 on Southwest Regional Library next to Cuthbertson Middle School.
The 19,000-square-foot library will offer expanded collections, programs and meeting spaces. Officials expect the library to be completed in spring 2023.
“We are so thrilled to be one step closer to opening a new library in the fastest-growing area of Union County,” said Nina Chaffin, director of the Union County Library. “Libraries are uniquely positioned to foster community connections, and we look forward to creating and expanding partnerships in our new location. With this new facility, we will also be able to offer our full array of services and programs to western Union County.”
The Southwest Regional Library will include a storytime area, STEAM lab, outdoor patio, reading nooks, study rooms and technology spaces.
Voters approved a $10 million bond for construction of the new library in 2016. The Union County Library Foundation seeks to raise an additional $1.5 million for books, amenities, technology and programming spaces.
