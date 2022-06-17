WAXHAW – Waxhaw has completed the design phase of major downtown pedestrian improvements. The town will invest in the enhancement of sidewalks and streetscapes throughout the downtown core and immediate vicinity.
The capital project focuses on three areas on and around East North Main Street. Those key improvement areas include pedestrian improvements, traffic changes and a new plaza.
“I am very excited about what this project brings to our downtown,” Town Manager Jeff Wells said. “This has been a long time coming and we are excited to finally make some much-needed improvements our residents can enjoy.”
The initial plan for this project started back in 2016 with the Transportation Alternative Program Grant. It was a $1 million federal grant passed through the N.C. Department of Transportation.
Improvements will include new ADA-accessible sidewalks and ramps as well as a plaza space on East North Main Street. It also adds parallel and angled space parking in the downtown area. The project will introduce traffic safety improvements at the intersection of North Main Street and North Broome Street. North Providence and East North Main Street will be made into a one-way street. Left turns will be eliminated.
"These pedestrian improvements will be huge for downtown Waxhaw,” said Ashley Nowell, Waxhaw’s downtown director. “We are excited to make downtown more walkable for our residents. We know this project will continue to make our downtown more vibrant and active.”
The project is set to begin construction in the fall. The project is expected to go to bid in July, the bid will be awarded in August, and construction will begin soon after. Downtown businesses will still be open throughout the construction phase.
The town has created a concept video to explain the improvements at http://www.waxhaw.com/downtown-pedestrian-improvements. Town officials will also hold information sessions during Jammin’ by the Tracks on June 17, July 1, and July 15.
