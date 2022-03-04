MONROE – The Greater Charlotte Auto Dealers Association is presenting sponsor of the Community Shelter of Union County’s annual Chuck Norwood Memorial Golf Tournament.
With this sponsorship, the organization has donated $210,000 since 2000.
Association Executive Director Jenn Jackson said the auto dealers are proud to continue supporting the Community Shelter. “The impact this establishment has made in Union County aligns perfectly with our commitment to support our community and serve others,” Jackson said. “We continue to contribute to the Community Shelter because we know our contributions unquestionably are making a difference to help those in need.”
“Each year, the auto dealers make a tremendous commitment to fighting homelessness and hunger in Union County,” said Melissa McKeown, CEO of the Community Shelter. “Their contributions have helped thousands of residents receive the life-stabilizing services they need and deserve.”
This year’s tournament has a few changes, including location. The tournament, set for April 13, is moving to Stonebridge Golf Club and features an extended day with morning and afternoon tee times.
There’s a new option for golfers and non-golfers to sponsor a golf round for a first-responder individual or team as appreciation for their service to Union County.
Additional sponsorship opportunities ranging from $100 to $1,750 are available, including a new driving range sponsor.
Golfers and non-golfers alike can purchase raffle tickets for three great prizes – custom-fitted Mizuno JPX-921 iron set valued at $1,500, $500 Airbnb certificate for use at any location and a Blackstone 36-inch, four-burner hardtop grill, valued at $350.
Sponsorships and raffle tickets can be purchased and player registration made online at www.UnionShelter.org/Golf2022.
Proceeds from the annual tournament fund emergency housing, food and rehousing services for Union County residents experiencing hunger and homelessness. In recent years, the need of services increased dramatically as the COVID-19 pandemic prompted full loss of employment or reduced employment for thousands of county residents.
In the last fiscal year, the shelter distributed 647,045 pounds of food in drive-thru pantries to families living independently and provided emergency shelter to 583 residents.
Visit www.UnionShelter.org or call 704-289-5300 for details.
