MONROE – Council on Aging in Union County has named nine community leaders to its board of directors.
This brings the number of board members to 15.
“This additional depth to the board enhances our nonprofit organization’s ability to meet the growing needs in Union County,” Executive Director Andrew Friend said.
Named to the board were: Martha Smith Allen, life and business coach with MSA Coaching; Anne Arp, legislative assistant to NC House Rep. Dean Arp; Kathy Bragg, retired CEO of Community Shelter of Union County; Fred Edwards, president and COO of Goulston technologies, Inc., and Ann Gogatz, vice president, financial center manager for Fifth Third Bank.
Also joining the board were Tee Leitner, partner at Leitner, Bragg & Griffin law firm; BJ Missick, physician at Novant Health Blakeney Family Physicians; Terry Sholar, attorney with Perry, Bundy, Plyler & Long and Nancy E. Stephen, owner of Cameo Communications marketing and communications firm.
Council on Aging advocates for the well-being of older adults by providing services and resources for them to live independently. Its vision is to postpone or prevent institutionalization, respect independence, dignity and the right to choose in reviewing options for care.
The NC Office of State Budget & Management projects an increased population of residents 60 or older from 46,000 in 2020 to 93,000 in 2040.
On the web: www.COAunion.org
