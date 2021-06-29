MARSHVILLE – Common Heart will celebrate the grand opening of its new East Union Empowerment Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 15 at 6022 Marshville Blvd.
The Union County Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. Common Heart will provide a free cookout lunch and building tours afterward.
The public is welcome to come see how this new space is being used to distribute food and provide resources to help families escape poverty in the eastern side of Union County.
The Marshville location serves as Common Heart’s second food pantry warehouse and Common Cupboard delivery pantry.
It will also be a homebase for economic empowerment programs to help get families out of poverty. The nonprofit also has a location in Indian Trail.
“The amazing support during the pandemic has produced a year of expansion for Common Heart,” Executive Director Keith Adams said. “It’s been a time to boldly expand and serve more families. We’ve also added mobile pantries, neighborhood pop-up pantries and two new evening pantries in addition to the East Union Empowerment Center. We want everyone in the county to have access to a pantry as close as possible to their home.”
Common Heart thanked four organizations for their support in the opening:
● Tyson Foods for providing a $10,000 grant to expand food pantry and economic empowerment services;
● New City Church for providing materials, labor and financial support to expand and upfit the economic empowerment program space;
● Food Lion Feeds for donating a walk-in cooler, financial support and providing volunteers to help prepare the space; and
● Second Harvest Food Bank for donating a walk-in freezer and providing support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.