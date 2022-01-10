INDIAN TRAIL – Common Heart received a Facebook message recently from someone who had “fallen on hard times” and wanted to know how to get groceries from the Thursday evening pantry at Union United Methodist Church in Waxhaw.
She has driven by the church many times, often on Thursdays when a line of cars moves through the parking lot to get free groceries. Her family needed food but she wondered if she qualified. She’d never been to a food pantry before but like so many of her neighbors – especially during the pandemic – needed help.
Common Heart says the community can help such neighbors by participating in its fifth annual Hunger Walk.
The fundraiser will be available in-person at Crooked Creek Park in Indian Trail or virtual, meaning participants can join in from wherever they’d like anytime on March 6.
Registration costs $25 for adults and $15 for children ages 12 and younger and includes a T-shirt. Participants are encouraged to collect donations from family and friends to help in the effort to feed hungry families. Get all the details and register at CommonHeartHungerWalk.org.
“We can’t wait to gather together – both in-person and online. No matter which way you choose to participate this year, you can still take steps to end local hunger,” Executive Director Keith Adams said. “The Common Heart Hunger Walk is a great chance to join in solidarity raising awareness about hunger in our community and raising funds to support our food pantry programs. Our hungry neighbors rely on food pantries like Common Heart now more than ever in our 16-year history.”
Common Heart food pantries have seen a dramatic increase in the number of families seeking help since 2020.
In 2021, Common Heart provided a week’s worth of groceries to 10,861 individuals an average of 12 times, or about once a month. The number of total individuals served between 2020 and 2021 went down by almost 7,000 people, but the frequency of families getting groceries more than tripled.
A donation of just $25 to Common Heart provides a week’s worth of groceries for one local family in need. Sponsorships are also available. Email Kristina.Aquilone@CommonHeart.org or call 704-218-9060 ext. 1007 for more information
