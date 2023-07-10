Common Heart receives $4,000 from Food Lion charity

INDIAN TRAIL – Common Heart has received $4,000 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help Union County neighbors facing food insecurity. That’s enough to provide a week’s worth of groceries to 160 families.
Common Heart is one of more than 220 nonprofits in Food Lion’s 10 state-wide footprint to share in more than $785,000 in grants this summer.
The donation will provide a much-needed boost to Common Heart’s Cupboard Ally program, which provides monthly food delivery to seniors and those with specific dietary needs, according to Executive Director Keith Adams.
“We’re incredibly grateful for Food Lion Feeds' continuous support,” Adams said. “This grant has made a significant impact on our organization. The donation specifically aids our work with 11 pantry locations, enabling us to reach over half of the food-insecure individuals in Union County. Because of their generous help, our Cupboard Ally Program is feeding up to 800 individuals and 300 families within the county every month.”
The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding local neighbors in the communities it serves. The foundation has awarded more than $17.8 million in grants since its inception in 2001.
“As part of our commitment to the towns and cities we serve, Food Lion takes pride in being active in the community,” said Adam Bass, president of the foundation. “We are pleased to support our food bank partners and assist those experiencing hunger in our communities.”
This isn’t the first time Common Heart has received donations from Food Lion.
“Food Lion Feeds' ongoing commitment to our cause is absolutely remarkable,” Adams said. “ In 2020, they even provided us with a new walk-in refrigerator, allowing us to establish the East Union Empowerment Center and their employees helped get it set up and stock the shelves there for the very first time. We sincerely appreciate their partnership.”
