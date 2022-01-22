INDIAN TRAIL– Volunteers with Common Heart will offer free income tax service to residents beginning Jan. 25.
Common Heart has offered free tax services for 11 years. Trained and certified volunteers provide the tax services as part of the national Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. The service is a continued partnership with Community Link.
Executive Director Keith Adams said the program gives a needed boost to many in the community.
“Our free tax service helps take the stress out of tax time and allows our hard-working neighbors to use the money they save on tax preparation fees for other needs, like food, rent or medical bills or, in the case of one of our friends, a down payment on a home,” Adams said. “We serve people from all walks of life – college students, teachers, hairstylists, retail staff, local government employees and retirees.”
Common Heart volunteers filed 282 income tax returns last year.
The free service assisted residents in receiving $463,432 in total refunds and saved them an estimated total of $42,300 in tax return fees, Site Supervisor Bruce Gorrell said.
It’s important to the volunteer team that the service be open this year because so many struggling neighbors count on them, Gorrell said.
Individuals and families with an annual household income of $58,000 or less are eligible for the free assistance. Residents do not have to live in Union County. Sign up online at 1040.CommonHeart.org to make an appointment.
Anyone who is unable to use a computer to sign up can call 704-601-4966 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday to be added to a return call list. Online sign-up is the quickest way to ensure a desired day and time).
In-person preparation will return this year with proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Masks will be required. For those who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine, there will be virtual tax appointments available through Community Link.
Appointments are available Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m., Thursdays noon to 3 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All appointments are at the Common Heart main office, 116 Business Park Drive, Suite A, Indian Trail. Drop-off services will not be available this year. Visit CommonHeart.org/community-services for details.
