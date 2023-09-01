Common Heart launches Love in Action to help the hungry

INDIAN TRAIL– When Common Heart volunteers met an older adult last week, they learned she had cut back to only eating twice a day. She was embarrassed to show volunteers her almost empty refrigerator and bare shelves when they came to deliver groceries.
Common Heart is seeking donations through its Love in Action fundraising campaign to ensure neighbors like her receive much-needed groceries and hope.
Organizers for this year’s fundraiser, presented by New City Church and the Moser Group commercial real estate company, have set a $100,000 goal to provide food and life-changing training, coaching and support through Common Heart’s economic empowerment programs.
Indian Trail’s 704 Church is a Gold Sponsor for the month-long campaign, which concludes with the Love in Action Gala on Oct. 6 at Threshold Church in Weddington.
The masquerade ball-themed gala includes a catered dinner, live music, dancing, silent auction and raffles. Some Common Heart volunteers will also be honored with Love in Action Awards to celebrate their service to our neighbors.
Tickets cost $75 per person and $500 for a table of eight. Buy tickets and make donations at LoveinAction.CommonHeart.org.
Common Heart’s food pantry network provided an estimated 1,472,304 meals to 13,416 people last year. Those numbers are expected to increase this year.
“Now is the time to put our love for our neighbors into action to meet the needs of those who are most vulnerable in our community,” Common Heart Executive Director Keith Adams said. “Everything we see tells us that more friends and neighbors are counting on our pantry network for basic food and nutrition. Kindness demands we step up! This love also demands that we help them rise out of hunger and poverty through means like our economic empowerment programs.”
