MONROE – The Union County Board of Commissioners recently approved the operating and capital budget for fiscal year 2023. The total operating budget for July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023 is $540,936,496. The budget provides funding for additional school resource officers in Union County Public Schools and focuses on strong fiscal stewardship to continue providing core services to benefit all Union County residents while maintaining the current tax rate of 58.80.
“Our number one priority is to take care of our residents,” said Dennis Rape, chairman of the board. “This budget allows the county to continue providing necessary services while intelligently investing in the growth we are seeing. I congratulate staff on bringing the board a fiscally sustainable budget that keeps an eye on the future of Union County.”
County Manager Mark Watson’s proposed budget included key investments for public safety, programs within the human services agency, opening new facilities, and supporting community partners.
“These investments strengthen our community and help Union County Government better serve its residents,” Watson said. “I want to thank our budget, finance and tax teams for their work in helping prepare the recommended budget, as well as all of our department directors and the management team for the thoughtful way they developed their budget requests.”
Union County’s operating budget is for tax-funded services, such as education, county department programs and services, the Union County Sheriff’s Office, supporting community partners, and other crucial services residents rely on.
The operating budget for Union County Water is funded solely by rates and fees collected from ratepayers of the utility, and is not funded by taxpayer dollars.
The fiscal year 2023 budget is based on an assessed value that is estimated to grow at 3.5%.
Almost every part of North Carolina has experienced unanticipated levels of growth in sales tax over the past two years and Union County has been no different.
"Despite strong revenue projections, we still operate on a limited, sustainable and fiscally conservative budget," said Blake Hart, budget management director. "Every dollar allocated to one department or service is a dollar that cannot fund another service. In a limited revenue environment, the board has to make difficult funding choices in order to stay within a no-tax rate increase budget and give departments and partners all of what they need and most of what they want."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.