Combat veteran speaking in Indian Trail for Memorial Day

INDIAN TRAIL – Michael Stubbs, commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Combat Wounded Veterans Chapter 634, will serve as the keynote speaker in the town’s upcoming Memorial Day Ceremony.
The Town of Indian Trail is partnering with the James B. Crump VFW Post 2423 and American Legion Post 458 on the ceremony, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. May 29 at James B. Crump VFW Post, 100 VFW Lane.
Mayor David Cohn said the town is proud to partner with the VFW and American Legion. Cohn thanked Stubbs for being a part of the event and for his service to the country.
“We are grateful to the brave men and women who have selflessly served our country and made the ultimate sacrifice to ensure our freedoms,” Cohn said.
Stubbs joined the military in 1966 and served in Vietnam as an infantry rifleman, machine gunner, infantry squad leader and tunnel rat.
During his tour in Vietnam, Stubbs was wounded three times, twice with shrapnel. The third time, he was shot in the neck and sprayed with shrapnel, ending his tour. After recovering, he became a drill instructor at Fort Jackson until leaving the service in 1968.
Stubbs received a Silver Star, two Bronze Star Medals with the V device for Valor, a Purple Heart, and a Combat Infantryman Badge. He is also featured in two books about the Vietnam War, “They Marched Into Sunlight” by David Maraniss and “June 17, 1967: The Battle of Xom Bo II” by David Hearne. He was a member of the first inductees’ class into the North Carolina Military Veterans Hall of Fame in 2018.
Stubbs retired as a senior project manager from Lucent Technologies in 2000 after 34 years of service.
Joe Carranti, commander of the James B. Crump VFW, and Ken Wise, vice commander of the American Legion, will also give remarks. The ceremony will close with a three-round volley and the Retirement of Colors by the VFW.
