Jeff Wells has been Waxhaw's town manager for nearly three years.
During his time as town manager, he's made a lasting impact on Waxhaw through the development of the town's first ever Capital Improvement Plan. The CIP provides a long-term plan for funding Waxhaw's numerous capital project needs, which will serve our populous decades into the future.
Within the two fiscal years that this program has been established, a total of 89 projects have been added to the list with 13 of those projects being fully completed.
The most notable of the pending projects are the downtown park and the town campus.
During his time as town manager, Jeff has engaged openly with the community to understand the direct needs of the residents and to develop creative solutions to those needs.
He has not only built strong relationships with town staff and the Waxhaw Board of Commissioners but also with leadership from partnering organizations.
Jeff and his lovely wife, Rebecca, live here in town with their son, Zane, age 11, and daughter, Courtney, age 7, who I’m told is an excellent swimmer.
Waxhaw sincerely appreciates all the efforts that Manager Wells put forth for the betterment of Waxhaw.
As you know I have been around the block a time or two and played on many, many teams to include law enforcement teams such as the airport and things like that
One of the things that convinced me to take this job is seeing how this town is run, especially by Jeff.
We meet every Wednesday at 8 30 a.m. People veer out of their lanes and talk about other things that aren't right in their purview but it is a great thing. My father used to say a leader is measured by the amount of greatness they surround themselves with. If that is the measure, you get no better town manager than Jeff Wells.
Waxhaw Police Chief Gregg Collins gave these remarks Jan. 24 in celebration of “Town Manager Day.”
