MONROE – Collins Aerospace has opened a new additive manufacturing center as well as expanded maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities at its Monroe campus.
The company completed a $30 million expansion of the site in 2021 and has invested an additional $15 million as part of incentives from Monroe and Union County.
The new facility will join the company’s network of additive production centers in Iowa, Minnesota and Singapore, and additive research centers in Connecticut and Poland, to support the next generation of aircraft with state-of-the-art systems and optimized designs.
“Through a process of joining materials layer upon layer to make parts from 3D model data, additive manufacturing offers several key benefits compared to traditional manufacturing,” said Kevin Myers, vice president of operations for Collins Aerospace. “By using additive manufacturing to produce aircraft parts and components, we can help reduce weight, cost and time to market, and provide more sustainable solutions for our customers.”
Collins maintains a global network of 75 maintenance, repair and overhaul sites. Its 160,000-square-foot Monroe site serves more than 300 customers across the aerospace and defense industries. The site repairs more than 6,500 unique part numbers for commercial and military aircraft, including actuation systems, helicopter rescue hoists and air management systems. It also provides aircraft-on-the-ground services.
“Our Monroe site is one of Collins’ largest MRO facilities in the world, and the repairs we provide are essential to keeping our airline and military customers’ aircraft in service,” said Mary DeStaffan, general manager for the Monroe site. “We’re proud to call Monroe home, to continue to invest and grow in the community here, and to support the region’s growing aerospace cluster.”
Collins has added advanced manufacturing equipment to streamline operations, improve quality control and enhance employee safety. Collins has also increased the size of Monroe’s workforce, bringing on more than 70 new employees in the past year. The company continues to hire.
“Collins Aerospace is a vital corporate partner and a cornerstone of our aerospace cluster here in Monroe and Union County,” Monroe Mayor Marion Holloway said. “Not only are we excited about the current success of the company and their investments here, but their continued commitment to the residents of our community.”
