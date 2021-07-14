MONROE – Collins Aerospace has completed a $30 million expansion of its maintenance, repair and overhaul facility.
Opened in 2004, the facility focuses on repairs to commercial and military aircraft systems, along with 24/7 aircraft-on-ground spare services. The recent expansion increased the site’s footprint more than 25%, including a new two-story office building, additional shop floor space and an enlarged loading dock.
“This current expansion will allow us to better support our airline customers as they transition their fleets to more modern, next-generation aircraft,“ said Mary DeStaffan, general manager of the Monroe site. “And we’re proud to undertake this journey with support from Union County and the City of Monroe as we continue to contribute to the region‘s growing aerospace cluster.“
Collins is considering plans to invest another $30 million over the next three years to increase additive manufacturing and rescue hoist and winch repair capabilities. Its decision is contingent on approval by both the Monroe City Council and Union County Board of Commissioners of a new economic development program.
The new MAGNET100 program is intended to encourage continued capital investment by companies over a 10-year period. Companies must meet investment thresholds of $30 million in the first three years and $50 million in the first seven years. The grant recognizes capital investment up to $100 million.
Chris Platé, executive director for Monroe-Union County Economic Development, told Monroe City Council on July 13 the MAGNET100 program was developed from two years of discussing corporate investment strategies with several firms.
Platé would create a competitive advantage locally to attract companies with several characteristics, such as firms with global footprints with multiples locations, several products serving a market or ressearch and development programs.
Monroe approved an incentives package July 13 not to exceed $1.5 million over 14 years beginning in 2023. The firm will pay $2.8 million in property taxes during than span.
County commissioners will consider a similar incentives package July 19.
“Being a part of this community is really important to us,” DeStaffan told the council on July 13. “We've identified this area as a place we want to bring investment. Working with Chris and his team just makes us really excited about the opportunity we have in front of us. The recovery of the aerospace market is huge. We want to take advantage and be a community partner.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.