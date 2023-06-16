INDIAN TRAIL – James Merritt grew up by Charlotte Motor Speedway, marveling at the speeds in which the cars raced around the track and the size of the crowds cheering them on.
Merritt explained during his graduation speech June 12 how Sun Valley High School had some daring drivers of its own. For instance, the student body president shared how 252 of Sun Valley’s 346 graduates will head to college while 72 will enter the workforce and 14 will enlist in the military. The Class of 2023 also earned more than $14 million in scholarship offers.
“I returned to the speedway for the first time in over a decade a few weeks ago where I realized that cars and their drivers are not perfect,” Merritt said. “They swerve, crash and burn but more importantly they maneuver, adjust and adapt. But it is the quality of the driver that truely determines who wins the race. Because winners are not defined by their accolades but by their drive.”
Mike Harvey is no stranger to the driver’s seat. He’s not just the principal at Sun Valley but he has also served as a substitute teacher, coach and parent of two Spartan alums.
“Being part of the Spartan family is something I take very seriously,” Harvey said. “It holds enormous value and carries great responsibility.”
He shared five core values that graduates agreed Sun Valley alumni should have:
• Be a leader and inspire others to lead.
• Be an active part of his or her community through service
• Respect and embrace diversity while promoting unity.
• Seek to gain knowledge and use it to innovate new ideas.
• Understand and respect the legacy of SVHS, have pride in their school and the SV brand.
Senior Class President Jayla Bensavage said she will miss her classmates, staff and school spirit at Sun Valley.
“We have made memories that will last a lifetime,” Bensavage said. “What we didn’t realize was how fast we were making those memories. Somehow these 13 years flew by within seconds.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.