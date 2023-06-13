WEEDDINGTON – The Weddington way reverberated throughout Weddington High School’s June 12 commencement ceremony.
Principal Jeff Kraftson encouraged the Class of 2023 to take their experiences from Weddington High School and make it a personal goal to live out a leadership legacy.
“The members of the Class of 2023 have modeled the Weddington way, exemplifying the highest level of excellence in all pursuits with numerous awards granted in all areas of academics, fine arts, performing arts, athletics and leadership,” Kraftson said. “ All of these incredible talents have allowed our students to garner scholarships totaling over $12 million.”
Coach John Hall echoed Col. David Morgan’s sentiment in describing Weddington as a “public school utopia.”
Hall spoke from experience when he encouraged graduates to adopt a mentality of gratefulness. He said that mentality was what he took away from two military tours in Iraq in a front-line infantry role.
He encouraged students to be deliberate about noticing things to be grateful for and to step outside of their comfort zones.
Student Body President Chauncey Chen was among a handful of students sharing wisdom with the Class of 2023.
“Armed with ever-growing knowledge, resilience and compassion, we stand more and more ready every day to make a positive impact on the world,” Chen said. “Let us continue what we started here at Weddington and take on all the challenges life and society will throw at us through all the trials and tribulations we will inevitably face. As we venture into uncharted territory, let the Weddington way and the warrior spirit guide our actions.”
Salutatorian Katie Kudela included several inside jokes about teachers in her graduation speech but she also highlighted poignant moments like when Laura LaLone solved calculus problems on the board while holding her daughter. Kudela explained how LaLone had a sick child and an appointment that day but still came in early to offer students pointers before a big exam.
“It's not the incredible academic resources or sprawling athletic facilities that make Weddington truly great,” Kudela said. “It's the people.”
Special Guests
Special guests attending the ceremony were school board members Kathy Heintel and Sarah May, Union County Public Schools counsel Michelle Morris and Chief Technology Officer James Parker.
