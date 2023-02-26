MONROE – An impaired driver who led deputies on a chase ranging from 70 to 90 miles per hour this week had a 7-year-old inside, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.
The deputy attempted the traffic stop near N.C. 218 and Russell Road. The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed in the Mint Hill area.
The deputy learned after the crash that the child was inside the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver and child received medical care for non-life threatening injuries.
The driver faces charges of felony flee to elude, driving while impaired and child abuse.
Call the sheriff’s office at 704-283-3789 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600 with any information about the cases.
