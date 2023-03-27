Chesterbrook students donate books

CHARLOTTE – Students from Chesterbrook Academy Preschools in North Carolina – including Charlotte, Denver, Huntersville, Mooresville and Weddington – recently partnered to donate more than 300 new books to the Pajama Program.
Students at the six schools worked together to hold book drives as part of a National Reading Month initiative to provide children in their community the access to books that they deserve. Students organized the donations for delivery to the organization, which then distributed the books to community partners that work directly with children facing adversity.
Through this initiative, students learned the importance of reading and giving back to those in need.
Language and Literacy is one of the core parts of Chesterbrook Academy Preschool’s Links to Learning preschool curriculum.
