MONROE – A chase down U.S. 74 and I-485 ended with a Charlotte driver getting arrested on multiple charges.
A delivery truck driver called 911 on Oct. 27 concerned that he may have been followed by two black males in a Chevrolet SUV. Sheriff's deputies arrived at the Murphy gas station in Indian Trail to investigate.
They noticed the SUV was missing a license plate. The driver of the suspected vehicle then sped off, prompting a deputies to follow the SUV along U.S. 74 and I-485.
The chase ended when the suspect lost control and crashed into another vehicle at Providence and McKee roads. Two black males jumped out of the SUV and fled on foot.
Treyvon Lacalvin Wallace, of Charlotte, was identified as the driver of the SUV. He was arrested on the following charges: assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony flee to elude, hit and run, carrying a concealed weapon,
possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic-related violations.
The sheriff's office continues to look for the second suspect. He is described as a black male wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt and brightly colored camouflage pants. Call 704-283-3789 with any information on the suspect.
