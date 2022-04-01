MONROE – The Union County Sheriff’s Office has ended its investigation into the death of 20-year-old Indian Trail resident Rachel Bjelde.
Detectives identified Misty Jane Davis, of Charlotte, as the distributor of the07 fentanyl that led to Bjelde’s death in December 2021.
Detectives conducted a traffic stop which led to the seizure of fentanyl and methamphetamine as well as the arrest of Davis along with Kaylan Nicholas Knight of Waxhaw.
Knight and Davis were charged with multiple offenses, including felony trafficking in opium/heroin and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver.
While at the jail, Davis was also charged with one count of felony death by distribution related to Bjelde’s death.
Davis received a secured bond of $1 million. Knight received a secured bond of $200,000.
“The Union County Sheriff’s Office will continue to aggressively seek out narcotics traffickers who leave a path of death and destruction in their wake,” Sheriff Eddie Cathey said. “Our ultimate goal is to rid our community of these deadly substances by sending a clear message to traffickers that narcotics are not welcome in Union County while also aiding users seeking assistance with substance abuse addiction.”
