CHARLOTTE – Centralina Regional Council recognized Union County’s Behavioral Health Collaborative Program with a Region of Excellence Awards on May 11.
The award recognizes achievements in support of Centralina’s mission to expand opportunity and improve quality of life in the nine-county region that includes Union.
The Behavioral Health Collaborative Program is a partnership between Union County’s social services department and Union County Public Schools.
The program addresses the need for supporting students’ social, emotional and mental health in Union County’s public school district.
During the height of the pandemic in 2021, the program provided aid to elementary, middle and high school students with suicidal ideations. This program also connected families with support agencies that offer resources for food deliveries.
