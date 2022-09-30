MONROE – Hannah Metz, a freshman at Central Academy of Technology and Arts, won the Union County Board of Elections I Voted sticker design contest.
Hannah will receive a $100 VISA gift card and her design will appear on the I Voted stickers given to Union County voters who cast a ballot during the Nov. 8 General Election.
“We encourage residents to vote in the upcoming November 8 General Election and know they will be proud to wear Hannah’s design as their I Voted sticker,” Director Kristin Jacumin said.
The board of elections received entries from Union County public, private and home-school students. The top 10 entries were chosen by the board of elections staff and the public was then asked to vote for their favorite design.
“We were overwhelmed with the positive response from students and the community for our first I Voted sticker design contest,” Jacumin said. “The designs were awesome, and we thank all the students who participated and everyone who voted.”
Hannah’s design, a drawing of the state of North Carolina with Union County highlighted in yellow, received 17% of the total votes cast by the public between Sept. 15 and 25.
The design receiving the second highest vote total from the public was drawn by Mairin Rose Robertson of Weddington High. The third-place design was by Mia Perez of Piedmont Middle. The fourth-place design was drawn by Ella Ross of Weddington High School.
“It was a very close contest and only a few votes separated the winners,” Jacumin said. “As in all elections, every vote definitely counts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.