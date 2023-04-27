INDIAN TRAIL – Capt. Brian Huncke said Indian Trail is blessed not to have a lot of violent crime but there have been some armed robberies recently on the north side of town. He explained how Detective Montecalvo’s skills helped the Union County Sheriff’s Office make a key arrest.
“We capitalize a lot on our CSI, our technology and all this stuff but one of the best things about law enforcement is the old school, gumshoe – just getting out there,” Huncke said.
Huncke credited Montecalvo for getting out in the community, knocking on doors, beating the bushes and getting the name of a person of interest. Montecalvo began monitoring the person of interest. And when area law enforcement received an armed robbery call on April 17 out of Stallings, Huncke said Montecalvo knew what to look for as far as the subject and vehicle.
The sheriff’s office worked with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to identify, locate and arrest the suspect. The suspect admitted to five armed robberies: two in Indian Trail and three in Stallings. He received a bond for about a quarter of a million dollars.
“Gumshoe detective work,” Huncke said. “He got the suspect into an interview room, sat down with him and just did good detective work.”
Preventing theft at Walmart
Indian Trail Town Council member Marcus McIntyre asked Huncke during the April 25 meeting if the sheriff’s office gets many calls from the Walmart, since it's along the busy U.S. 74 corridor that has people coming in and out of Charlotte.
Huncke replied that deputies are there multiple times a day but they have a good working relationship with the loss prevention staff. He evoked the old adage, “If you steal in the Trail, you go to jail.”
“We do what we can to let those that don't reside in our community know that this is not a target-rich environment,” Huncke said.
He explained how suspects are surprised when they are in the back of the sheriff’s car and it starts heading eastbound toward the Union County jail.
“You’re not in Charlotte anymore,” Huncke said. “You’re in Indian Trail.”
