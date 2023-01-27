INDIAN TRAIL – Brian Huncke is wrapping up his first month as captain of the Union County Sheriff's Office's Indian Trail Division.
Sheriff Eddie Cathey promoted Huncke to captain following the retirement of Kevin James. Huncke has served as lieutenant of the Indian Trail Division since August 2020 and he's worked in Union County since May 1997.
“January has been a wonderful month and I appreciate my time here,” Huncke said in his monthly report Jan. 24 to Indian Trail Town Council.
The biggest highlight was a license checkpoint that resulted in several DWIs and wanted people.
“The big thing we took away from that was the appreciation from the citizens that we made contact with,” Huncke said. “They were happy to see us out there. They were very thankful for us stepping up. Be expecting more and more of those types of enforcement actions. It’s more than just law enforcement, but it’s community engagement, too.”
He's also been working with Town Manager Mike McLaurin and senior accountant Alicia Gaddy in getting started with the division's budgeting process.
“We have had several great meetings and I think he will be a good addition to the Indian Trail Division,” McLaurin said.
