CHARLOTTE – The Union County Board of Elections has updated its list of candidates for the 2021 municipal elections.

Filing started on July 2 and will continue until July 16.

Candidates with the (I) designation after their names are incumbents.

Fairview

Council (2 seats): Patricia Kindley (I) & Jerry Clontz (I)

Hemby Bridge

Alderman (2 seats): N/A

Indian Trail

Council (2 seats): Clarence Alsobrooks Jr., Tom Amburgey & Cade Batchelor

Council (1 unexpired seat): N/A

Lake Park

Mayor: David Cleveland & James Record

Council (2 seats): Grace Stanley

Marshville

Mayor: Larry Smith Jr. (I)

Council (2 seats): N/A

Marvin

Mayor: N/A

Council (3 seats): Wayne Deatherage & Brandi Smith

Mineral Springs

Mayor: Frederick (Rick) Becker (I)

Council (3 seats): Nicholas Altherr, Jerry Countryman (I), Janet Critz (I), Chelsey Felts, Richard Helms & Bettylyn Krafft (I)

Council (1 unexpired term): James Muller

Monroe

Mayor: Marion Holloway, Angelia James & Bob Yanacsek

Council (3 seats): Gary Anderson & Michele King

Unionville

Mayor: N/A

Commissioner (2 seats): Andrew Benton (I)

Waxhaw

Commissioner (3 seats): Brenda Byrd-McMillon (I), Jason Hall (I) & Tracy Wesolek (I)

Wesley Chapel

Mayor: Amanda Fuller

Council (2 seats): Deb Coates Bledsoe, Mike Como (I) & Richard Stephens

Wingate

Commissioner (2 seats): Thomas Legrand (I)

