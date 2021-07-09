CHARLOTTE – The Union County Board of Elections has updated its list of candidates for the 2021 municipal elections.
Filing started on July 2 and will continue until July 16.
Candidates with the (I) designation after their names are incumbents.
Fairview
Council (2 seats): Patricia Kindley (I) & Jerry Clontz (I)
Hemby Bridge
Alderman (2 seats): N/A
Indian Trail
Council (2 seats): Clarence Alsobrooks Jr., Tom Amburgey & Cade Batchelor
Council (1 unexpired seat): N/A
Lake Park
Mayor: David Cleveland & James Record
Council (2 seats): Grace Stanley
Marshville
Mayor: Larry Smith Jr. (I)
Council (2 seats): N/A
Marvin
Mayor: N/A
Council (3 seats): Wayne Deatherage & Brandi Smith
Mineral Springs
Mayor: Frederick (Rick) Becker (I)
Council (3 seats): Nicholas Altherr, Jerry Countryman (I), Janet Critz (I), Chelsey Felts, Richard Helms & Bettylyn Krafft (I)
Council (1 unexpired term): James Muller
Monroe
Mayor: Marion Holloway, Angelia James & Bob Yanacsek
Council (3 seats): Gary Anderson & Michele King
Unionville
Mayor: N/A
Commissioner (2 seats): Andrew Benton (I)
Waxhaw
Commissioner (3 seats): Brenda Byrd-McMillon (I), Jason Hall (I) & Tracy Wesolek (I)
Wesley Chapel
Mayor: Amanda Fuller
Council (2 seats): Deb Coates Bledsoe, Mike Como (I) & Richard Stephens
Wingate
Commissioner (2 seats): Thomas Legrand (I)
