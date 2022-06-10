MONROE – Candidate filing for Union County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor (2 seats) will begin at noon on Monday, June 13, and end at noon Friday, July 1, at the Union County Board of Elections at 316-B East Windsor Street in Monroe.
Candidates must be at least 21 years old and a registered voter in Union County. A $5 filing fee must be paid by credit or debit card.
This seat is nonpartisan, so no primary is required. The election will be held during the Nov. 8 general election.
Call 704-283-3809 or email union.boe@unioncountync.gov for more information.
