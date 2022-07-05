MONROE – Bridge to Recovery held a groundbreaking ceremony June 24 for a 24-bed expansion to its substance abuse treatment center.
Construction consists of two new dorms, each with 12 new beds, at 2111 Stafford St.
Officials have been planning the expansion for about two years in hopes of meeting the needs of patients with nowhere else to go.
Executive Director Lew Davis describes Bridge to Recovery as a safety net for the community at a time when there are unprecedented increases in addiction.
Davis thanked founders Jim Allred and Doris Skeen as well as legislators Wayne Sasser, Dean Arp, David Willis, Mark Brody, Todd Johnson, Tom McInnis and Carl Ford for help with state funding.
On the web: www.thebridgetorecovery.org
