Mobile classroom at East Union Middle School converted into space for out-of-school programs for teens
MARSHVILLE – The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Charlotte has unveiled a new teen center this week at its East Union Club located at East Union Middle School.
The space will allow teens to gather with peers, get help with homework assignments, participate in special programs and play games.
“It’s important for teens in our community to feel like they have a safe place after school that is their own – a place where they can find acceptance and the support they need,” said Janay Williams, club director for the Union County Clubs. “More than anything, we wanted them to have a place where they can just have fun.”
Teens from East Union Middle School helped with the creation of the new space, which included choosing paint colors and design elements. The center has laptops and ample space for school assignments, foosball table and large flatscreen TV with gaming systems.
The East Union Teen Center will increase the club’s capacity, allowing up to 40 teens to be able to attend the club for programs.
Visit www.UnionCountyBGC.org to learn more about the Union County Boys & Girls Clubs.
