INDIAN TRAIL – April was a milestone month for Blue Chameleon Investigations as the firm held a ribbon cutting with the Union County Chamber of Commerce and was welcomed to town by Mayor David Cohn and the Indian Trail Town Council.
Thomas Geisler formed Blue Chameleon Investigations in 2014 after retiring from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The firm moved out of Geisler’s home and into an office building near AJ Family Restaurant at 4833 Old Charlotte Hwy.
“We are very excited to be part of this growing business community,” Geisler told the council April 25.
Geisler describes his private investigations firm as both unconventional and solutions-based with a team of investigators who have worked in local, state and federal law enforcement. They have well over 200 years of combined experience, he said.
Merle Hamilton, who serves as director of government accounts, has worked 30 years in law enforcement, including time as chief of the Concord Police Department. He also worked seven years as deputy city manager for Concord.
“We are very diverse in what we do, everything from domestic cases to corporate cases, investigations, to working closely with attorneys,” Hamilton said. “I personally do a lot of work with local government.”
Blue Chameleon Investigations takes on internal investigations for local governments as well as other tasks that help them function, Hamilton said. The firm is working as a consultant with the City of Salisbury as it searches for a new police chief.
The company can investigate employment background, cheating, child custody, fraud, inheritance, missing persons, non-compete clauses and theft. Other services include competitive intelligence, executive protection, lie detection, policy review, surveillance and workplace training.
