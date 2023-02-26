MONROE – Union County is granting a request from the Union County Public Schools to transfer $1,463,665 in savings from previous years to cover higher-than-expected bids for athletic field improvements.
UCPS will enlist Hoss Contracting with tennis court replacements at Marvin Ridge and Weddington high schools for a combined $1,474,950. The district will also use GeoSurfaces Southeast to replace tracks at Cuthbertson and Marvin Ridge high schools for a combined $1,232,465.
County Finance Director Beverly Liles told county commissioners that the request was due to “market fluctuations in materials.”
