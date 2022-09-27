WAXHAW – The United Methodist Women group is preparing for the Annual Bazaar at Bethlehem United Methodist Church.
The event takes place Oct. 22 from 8 a.m. to noon in the Family Life Center, 5300 Nesbit Road.
Ham and sausage biscuits will be available at 7:30 a.m. Shoppers can find handmade crafts, Christmas decorations, frozen casseroles, home-baked cakes, cookies, pies, candy, breads, canned goods and two handmade quilts.
Proceeds go to local and national missions.
