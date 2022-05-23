MONROE – Benton Heights Elementary School of the Arts and Sun Valley Middle School have joined more than 600 schools around the world as Leader in Me Lighthouse Schools.
Leader in Me empowers students with leadership and life skills. It is based on a theory of change known as the See-Do-Get Cycle. When you change the way you see things, it influences what you do and the results you get.
The Lighthouse designation is a standard set by FranklinCovey that is attainable by every Leader in Me school. Applying for this certification typically occurs four to five years after a school begins the Leader in Me process.
Sun Valley is the first middle school in Union County Public Schools, and the ninth in North Carolina to earn the recognition.
“The students, staff and Sun Valley community made accomplishing Lighthouse status a reality,” Principal Ashley Smith said. “They made a commitment and a consistent effort to creating a culture of leadership and excellence. I am so incredibly proud and grateful to be the principal of our school as we Light the Way.”
The announcement at Benton Heights School of the Arts is very special to Principal Candice Boatright. This is the second school to earn a Lighthouse Certification under her leadership. She was the principal of Indian Trail Elementary when the school earned its certification in 2016.
“Benton Heights Elementary has come out stronger than ever since the 2020 shutdown,” Boatright said. “Our six-year experience with Leader in Me helped us with our paradigms throughout it all. At the start of the 2021-22 school year, our staff committed to go forward with becoming a Leader in Me Lighthouse School. The hard work and alignment within the school has proven that our school is worthy of Lighthouse recognition.”
Lighthouse schools must meet nine standards that demonstrate teaching leadership principles, creating a leadership culture and aligning academic systems.
“I remember when these schools started their Leader in Me journey and to see them earn a Lighthouse Certification is amazing,” Superintendent Andrew Houlihan said. “I am extremely proud of the principals, administrators, teachers, students and parents who worked hard to attain this level of achievement.”
UCPS now has four Lighthouse schools: Indian Trail Elementary, Rocky River Elementary, Benton Heights Elementary and Sun Valley Middle.
Schools maintain Lighthouse Certification for two years. At the end of the two years, schools will recertify through a virtual self-assessment, describing growth and accomplishments since the original designation.
