WAXHAW – Neighbors in the Barrington community are looking forward to getting outdoors Sept. 18 for their Blue Balloon Community Yard Sale.
The event had been canceled since May of last year due to COVID-19. health crisis. Participants are asked to practice distancing while searching for lots of deals on clothing, educational/preschool toys, books, furniture, tools, sports/biking/hiking equipment and household items.
The Donut I Love U Food Truck from donutILoveU.com, owned by Lindsey and Mithoon Patel, will be on site serving drinks and gluten-free doughnuts.
The Barrington neighborhood consists of 207 homes by Shea Homes as well as walking trails, playground, pool, tennis and basketball courts, and a Little Book Box library.
Enter on Barrington Ridge Drive off Bonds Grove Church Road. Sales hours span from 8 a.m. to noon.
