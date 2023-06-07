MARSHVILLE – Danny Bailey not only inspires students at Forest Hills High School and players on the Yellow Jackets basketball team, but he also mentors faculty members.
“His classroom is right across from mine and he was the first person to talk to me about my goals and my teaching style,” Forest Hills teacher Evan Corrado said. “He’s assisted me an another first year social studies teacher on our hall for getting used to the ropes at the school.”
Corrado nominated Bailey for the UCPS Influencers, an award bestowed to staff at Union County Public Schools. Winners are honored monthly during Union County Board of Education meetings.
“This program celebrates the passion, dedication and hard work of UCPS employees,” said Bashawn Harris, assistant superintendent of human resources, sia June 6.
Corrado described Bailey as a strong leader in the classroom and on the basketball court. He noticed how it seems like Bailey has a nickname for every student he greets in the mornings and during class changes.
“Coach Bailey is a consistent figure in these kids lives, which is invaluable,” Corrado said. “He cares for the students but still holds them accountable. He’s always smiling with the staff and laughing with the kids.”
Prior to becoming a teacher in 2019, Bailey got involved at Forest Hills High School as a JV basketball coach, testing administrator and security associate. He’s been head basketball coach for two years.
Weddington High School custodian also honored
Naomi Lotharp, a custodian at Weddington High School, received this month’s UCPS Influencers award for non-teaching staff.
A teacher at the school said that he sometimes sends students that misbehave to work with Lotharp, not as a punishment but so that she can give them some perspective on life. The teacher said Lotharp is always smiling and willing to help out others on staff.
