MONROE – The Union County Democratic Party is collaborating with Blakely Funeral Home and the Monroe Democracy Center to sponsor a free Back-to-School Family Fun Day.
The family fun day takes place from 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 14 in the Blakely Funeral Home parking lot, 714 E. Franklin St.
The event will feature music, hot dogs, raffles, face-painting, bounce houses, teen activities, parent education/resources, free haircuts and vaccinations.
The Union County Democratic Party also plans to distribute more than 150 new backpacks at the event, which will be filled with school supplies.
“Union County Democrats realize this has been a tough year for many in our community,” said Lisa Walker, chair of the Union County Democratic Party. “We want to let people know that we see the struggle and that we want to do our part in making a difference. We love our community and are hoping this day of family fun will be the kick off to a great school year!”
The organization's mission is, “leading with heart and mind to forge a more equal, prosperous, and compassionate community while defending our democracy with truth and integrity.”
The Monroe Democracy Center, which opened in July, has the goals of promoting civic engagement, assisting in voter registration, and to helping local citizens make informed decisions when it comes to the election process.
