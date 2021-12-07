MONROE – Atrium Health Union will help holiday wishes come true for underprivileged kids in Union County. For the 10th consecutive year, the hospital will line up hundreds of bikes to donate to the Union County Christmas Bureau.
Teams have been collecting bikes and monetary donations for more than a month to help children who may otherwise receive no gifts this Christmas season.
“For many people, the memory of their first bike is a lasting and meaningful one,” said Denise White, vice president of facility executive and chief nurse executive at Atrium Health Union. “It’s a feeling our teammates relate to and a program they feel connected to. We want as many children as possible to share in that feeling – that joy – each and every year.”
Atrium Health Union has always been engaged within the community, from honoring those who serve on Veterans Day to volunteering yearly at the Christmas Bureau.
“Each year the wonderful staff at Atrium Health Union donate bikes to hundreds of the children that we serve,” said Gloria Haney, senior volunteer services coordinator at Union County Christmas Bureau. “Without their efforts, we would have very few bikes. We are especially amazed that, during a time when the hospital staff is being stretched thin due to the pandemic, they still make time and have the energy to be a part of our outreach efforts to hurting families during Christmas. The Atrium Health Union staff has become a vital part of our Christmas Bureau family and we are so very grateful for all that they do in our community!”
Since officially keeping track of the number of donated bikes in 2011, Atrium Health Union has delivered more than 3,300 bikes to the Christmas Bureau. The hospital also pays for a helmet for each bike donation, ensuring each child can safely enjoy their new present from the second they unwrap it.
“I love the thought of the kids running to their bikes and, often times, it’s their first bike ever,” said Mike Lutes, senior vice president and South Market president for Atrium Health. “If it wasn’t for the generosity of our teammates, these children may not receive any gifts at Christmastime, let alone a brand-new bicycle.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.