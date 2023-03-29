MONROE – The Union County Sheriff’s Office announced four arrests in a homicide investigation that was launched this month after the body of a missing Union County resident was found in the mountains.
The family of 37-year-old Alison Thai Thomas reported her missing on Feb. 17. They told the Union County Sheriff’s Office that she was last seen Feb. 13 on Flint Ridge Road in northeastern Union County.
The sheriff’s office asked for the community’s help in finding Thomas on Feb. 20, Feb. 22 and March 2, even offering a reward of up to $5,000 for tips through Union County Crime Stoppers.
The sheriff’s office announced March 9 that her body was found in Jackson County. Sheriff’s offices from both counties began working together with the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation on a homicide investigation.
“This incident is considered to be an isolated event and there is no known cause for concern for anyone in the Union or Jackson County areas,” according to a statement from the sheriff’s office at the time.
The investigation has led to the arrest of four suspects.
Michael Kasminoff, 51, of Monroe, was arrested in the Chesterfield County Detention Center in South Carolina and faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.
Three others face charges of conspiracy to commit murder. They are Brandon Kisiah, 27, of Monroe; Amanda Griffin, 42, of Monroe; and Shawn Adkins, 29, of Hinton, West Virginia.
Adkins was the most recent arrest. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Adkins after the sheriff’s office obtained a warrant for his arrest on March 22
Detectives continue to investigate. They direct anyone with additional information to call the sheriff’s office at 704-283-3789 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.
