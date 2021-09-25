MONROE – Union County Water is accepting applications for the Short Water Line Extension Program.
The program provides Union County property owners with an opportunity to apply for connection to the county water system and receive clean, safe drinking water.
“Providing safe and reliable drinking water to our residents is one of our most important services,” County Manager Mark Watson said. “This program is helping us expand that service throughout the county."
Qualified applicants must meet one of the following criteria:
· Existing residence served by a private well
· Vacant lot with an active building permit for construction of an individual residence not subject to the subdivision development process
· Commercial, institutional, agricultural, or other non-residential purpose with a service connection of one inch or smaller
The application period ends Dec. 14 and joint applications with multiple homeowners in the same area are encouraged. Groups of neighbors who apply under a joint application to serve multiple properties with one water line extension will reduce the financial burden for all and potentially increase the application ranking. All applications are prioritized based on a points/ranking system that adds extra weight to applicants with failing wells or who have concerns about the quality of their well water. Homeowners whose applications are approved will be required to share costs for the project, which are included on the county's website.
Visit www.unioncountync.gov/waterline for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.