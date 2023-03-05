INDIAN TRAIL – Josh Jones has created a business that pairs his desire to serve others with his love of barbecue.
Jones owns and operates Apostle ‘Que with his wife.
Jones cautions patrons not to expect a burger or hot dog when you visit the mobile food trailer. It is strictly a smoked barbecue joint. The menu includes pulled chicken and pork, Texas brisket, ribs and chicken legs. Appetizers include Buffalo chicken egg rolls, pork belly burnt ends and smoked crisp wings.
Apostle ‘Que is licensed to serve anywhere in North Carolina. The mobile food trailer thrives on corporate catering, birthday parties, neighborhood gatherings and festivals.
Some of its upcoming festivals include the Moo, Brew & 'Que Music Festival on April 15 and 16 at the Avidxchange Music Factory in Charlotte; the HITS After Six on April 20 at Chestnut Square Park in Indian Trail; and Stallings Fest on June 1 in Stallings.
The Town of Indian Trail honored the business during it Feb. 28 meeting. Jones brought Buffalo chicken egg rolls for people to sample and David Cohn had more than one – a sign the mayor said shows you really like the food.
During the meeting, someone asked Jones if he’d consider expanding his venture into a free-standing restaurant. Jones pointed to the pandemic, when he managed a coffee shop.
“The one thing that I did notice during that time frame is that food trucks thrived,” Jones said. “My wife and I have kind of been on this concept for years prior to that so when that happened, that was just further inclination that we needed to move forward with this.”
The couple also has a son with autism.
“That was probably one of our main reasons that we tried to get started,” Jone said. “At the end of the day, we wanted something for him to have in life potentially. In a a world where someone with special needs doesn't get that many chances sometimes, we want to at least give him an opportunity in life if others didn't.”
Jones, a native of West Virginia, has lived in the Charlotte area for about 17 years. He describes the mobile food trailer as a Christian value-led organization. Its slogan is “Feeding His sheep one pig at a time.”
Apostle ‘Que has a missions program, called ‘Que It Forward, in which patrons can buy an $8 'Que Special for a charity or family in need.
“It's not all about making money,” he said. “Sometimes it's just about giving back.”
